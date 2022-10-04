The Government is already showing signs of splintering - The Yorkshire Post says

Has Liz Truss already lost control of her party? PIC: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

The Prime Minister came in promising to take unpopular decisions for what she believed was the way forward for this country.

Following the embarrassing climb down from the 45p tax rate cut, Liz Truss couldn’t rule out further U-turns after the disastrous uncosted mini-budget plunged markets into chaos and left ordinary people paying a premium on mortgages.

However, there is further trouble on the horizon for the PM. There are signs that members of her own Cabinet have started to go off-piste.

Penny Mourdant, the leader of the House of Commons, has come out and said benefits should be raised in line with inflation. Iain Duncan Smith, who backed Ms Truss during the leadership contest, has also called for a rise in line with inflation. While Ms Truss refuses to rule out a real-terms cut to benefits.

Then there is the former Home Secretary Priti Patel, who launched a broadside at the Government over its economic policy.

All the while backbenchers are becoming anxious about the Tory Party’s prospects at the next General Election with polls making for dire reading.

The implications of attempting to cut the top rate of tax while those on the lowest incomes suffer are not lost on One Nation Tories.

In football parlance, the Prime Minister seems to be losing the dressing room and that can only end one way. And this is before she has even delivered her speech at the Conservative Party Conference.

