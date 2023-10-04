All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

The Government isn't fooling anyone as HS2 betrayal is confirmed - The Yorkshire Post says

Finally the Prime Minister has delivered the ultimate betrayal to the North that his Government has been gearing up to for many years.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:24 BST

The writing was already on the wall when the Leeds leg of HS2 was curtailed and now the axing of the Manchester line is just confirmation of what many people in the region already knew, which is that this Government cares little about the North.

In its place the PM, during his address to the Conservative Party Conference, announced a hodgepodge of transport infrastructure improvements for the North.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The only problem being that even those who hadn’t been won over by argument for HS2 in the North don’t really believe that this Government will deliver any of these promises.

Most Popular
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers his keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at Manchester Central convention complex. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

This is a Government in its death throes, desperately trying to convince voters that it doesn’t deserve the punishment that awaits it at the next General Election.

Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Manchester, was right to call it a transport plan patched together in hotel rooms ahead of a party’s conference. The details of the plan will be picked at as and when they emerge but as it stands the whole idea for Network North is incoherent.

Especially when it doesn’t deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail in full to Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are elements to be welcomed in the plan - West Yorkshire is in desperate need for a mass transit system and Bradford needs better connectivity to Manchster.

However, can the North actually trust what the Government says? The litany of broken promises have undermined the Government in this region.

The irony of the Prime Minister using his party’s conference in Manchester to cut off HS2 to the city will not be lost on the people living there.

Related topics:Prime MinisterNorthHS2GovernmentYorkshire PostManchesterAndy Burnham