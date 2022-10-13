As one of the country’s key industrial hubs, the Humber has the highest carbon dioxide emissions of any region in the UK. In response, partners in the region have increasingly been taking the initiative to lead the way in the national transition to a zero-carbon economy. The region is continuing to innovate and implement low-carbon and renewable technologies that will play a critical role in achieving the UK’s 2050 net zero target, serving as a blueprint for fair and sustainable social and economic regeneration.

Achieving lasting and impactful change requires industry, government, business and academia working in unison – with a shared purpose and vision. The strengthening of cooperation and innovation will be vital to ensuring the success of the green transition. To this end, the University of Hull has been working – through its academics, students and community partnerships – to help coordinate regional and national action to promote sustainable outcomes. This work has been underpinned by the development of the University’s Strategy 2030 and its emphasis on investing in its people, strengthening its partnerships, and developing its place in the local community and wider Humber region.

By focusing on providing students with the skills and knowledge they will need to deliver and thrive in a green economy, the University is helping to attract more investment and attention towards the Humber as a key region in accelerating the low-carbon transition, supporting the development of the regional economy and further enhancing the value of the University’s research and education.

Professor Dave Petley is the vice-chancellor of the University of Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as forming a basis for regional green collaboration, the University is determined to inspire change closer to home. At the first Waterline Summit in 2019, we announced our plans to become carbon neutral in 2027. Since then, we have been working hard to progress this ambition, and earlier this year were delighted to secure £86m of funding from three institutional investors to fund the development of sustainable facilities and infrastructure on campus.

Beyond our campus, the University is working with incredible partners in the region to develop these ambitions further. This includes our work with Siemens Gamesa to pioneer new solutions to reduce the costs and increase the efficiency of developing vital renewable energy projects – including offshore wind – through a £1.25m research project. Our Centre for Sustainable Energy Technology is also working closely with the Hull City Council to demonstrate the potential of low-carbon heating technology through the establishment of a full-scale low-carbon domestic house.

As well as being a founding partner in the Waterline Summit, the University is a Principal Partner in the ‘Oh Yes! Net Zero’ campaign which aims to unite Hull and the surrounding region as it works together to lead the UK to a cleaner, greener and more prosperous future. The University has joined the likes of Reckitt, Smith & Nephew, Cranswick and Ideal Heating for the campaign, officially launched at an event attended by COP26 President Alok Sharma.

This last year has emphasised the importance of events such as the Waterline Summit, and the role that our regions must play in accelerating the zero-carbon transition. Record temperatures and fires across the UK, coupled with a worrying increase in climate-related disasters globally, demonstrate the stark reality of the consequences of failing to substantially decrease our carbon consumption quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new study from the University, which demonstrates that the financial, emotional and health impact of the 2007 floods in Hull continued to be felt 11 years on, underlines the lasting devastation that such disasters can wreck on local communities. The growing cost-of-living crisis, driven by a need to increase our national energy security, also highlights the need to promote renewable technologies, not only in the Humber but throughout the UK, to provide better value for British consumers.

We are running out of time to make the changes necessary to avert the worst of the climate crisis. Doing so will require stakeholders from all walks of society coming together and collaborating towards our net zero goals. Whilst this may seem daunting, the example of the Humber is a shining example of what can be achieved.