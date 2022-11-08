The King's visit to Yorkshire sets the tone for a new reign - The Yorkshire Post says

While it is still early in the reign of King Charles III, the first day of the new monarch’s visit to Yorkshire showed that he already has a good grasp of the brief.

And that the King is on the way to forging the sort of relationship with his subjects that his late mother enjoyed for over 70 years.

However, it should come as no surprise that the King is already at home when meeting and greeting well-wishers.

King Charles pictured on his visit to Centenary Square, Bradford. PIC: Simon Hulme

He has served a long apprenticeship under a monarch who had brought so many people together.

King Charles attended a reception with young leaders from across Bradford at the City Hall. It was fitting given that the charity he founded, the Prince’s Trust, has helped thousands of young people across the country over the decades.

The King also viewed a number of ‘The World Reimagined Globes’ that have been on display in Leeds since the end of September as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

It shows that the King is unlikely to shy away from acknowledging Britain’s complex colonial past, both good and bad.

The King’s late mother was adept at winning people over and striking the right tone on visits to Commonwealth countries.

The world’s attention has been drawn to Yorkshire by the King’s visit, presenting the region an opportunity to show its best.