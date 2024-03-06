The Longest Year exhibition at the National Coal Mining Museum is an important reminder of the Miners' Strike's impact on lives
But it was more than just an industrial dispute. The strike also showed the strong sense of community that existed near the mines. For many people it was a way of life, not just a job.
That is why it is good to see the National Coal Mining Museum commemorate the 40th anniversary of the strike with a year-long exhibition.
The Longest Year, which opens today, exactly 40 years to the day since the beginning of the strike and will run until the anniversary of the end of the strike, will focus on the experiences of miners and their families.
Over 100 people across the country have come forward with their memories of the strike.
It is an important reminder to future generations of a key event in Yorkshire’s history.
