The past year has not been all bad news but we can all do much better in 2024 - Daxa Patel

As we close the year I want to focus on hope. We are living in times where we see so much hardship that you wonder how this sits well with decency and humanity which humankind is capable of. I am not disregarding the painful events, far from it, I am merely focusing on the change we can bring about, a world with more kindness and respect for all creatures.

We are capable of much more, so this is my attempt to acknowledge the gold dust of good news and share my hopes for 2024.

First the good news: There are more people than ever before driving electric cars though these cars are still expensive to buy. I gather in Norway 80 per cent of drivers use an electric car. This trend can only have positive ramifications for the rest of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We see more emphasis on renewable energy than before and the use of solar power is on the rise. I visited India in March this year and was amazed to see the innovation and sustainable use of solar power, even in smaller households.

King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they attend the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit at Cop28 in Dubai. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

We are more aware of the damage caused to the environment and efforts are taking place to halt the damage, with the hope that the damage can be reversed. Hats off to all those voices who are asking us to take note and change our ways.

Ukraine is still fighting the war inflicted on them by Putin. I will not insult the people of Russia. Bullies should not be tolerated.

The world is starting to rely less on Russian fuel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made good his promise to bring UK inflation down, now mortgage rates are becoming a bit more manageable for ordinary householders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questionable individuals are being held to account and while the Covid Inquiry may not have any teeth to sanction people, the management and handling by the government has been exposed. Hats off to all involved including the lawyers for getting the politicians to answer tough questions. Some politicians were too well prepared, probably, by their legal team. As a lawyer, I am not sure I feel proud or happy about this, but it is what it is.

Elon Musk has shown an interesting side to him by raising awareness of the challenges posed by artificial intelligence. This intelligence is artificial so let us control it rather than it us.

The Covid vaccines are continuing to save countless lives, respect to all those involved with this relief.

The debate on net zero continues in a slow but positive fashion so much so that in some places the air is cleaner than before. New Delhi can take note.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is more awareness on assisted dying thanks to celebrity campaigners. I still cannot understand how I can facilitate a kind death for my dog and not for myself but I know this is a contentious issue. That said, it is good to recognise that we cannot stand still on this anymore.

India landed on the moon. Not bad for a country once ruled by the East India company.

More children are reading books now. Some of us grew up on books as TV was limited then.

These are my wishful hopes for 2024.

The Tories look set to lose the next general election. Most politicians lack the conviction to serve the public compared to the likes of Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair (to some extent) and Theresa May. How did Matt Hancock and Gavin Williamson become MPs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I want to see zero tolerance for acts of cruelty against children, animals, and the elderly.

There should be no child sleeping without a bed of their own.

There should be no food banks. The state, and those of us who earn more than the average, must help families get back on their feet to sustain their lives. We can be a mixed economy with large dollops of socialism at core.

Nobody should have to sleep on the streets. This is an affront to our values. Normalising this does not do us credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I want to see assisted dying legalised. We should have a right to choose.

I want to see more joint ventures between the young and the old. Care homes should be like a university of life where people are empowered to share their wisdom for the benefit of others.

I want to see all dog owners pass a fitness to ‘own’ a dog test irrespective of the size or breed of the dog. No dogs should be allowed to be off lead when in public. Just like car drivers, dog owners must have a licence, mandatory training, and insurance.

I want to see the NHS held to account for lack of treatment and delayed treatment. Every patient in this country must get timely treatment and there should not be a post code lottery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Harry should be stripped of his royal title. Give him his wish to be a private citizen not reliant on his Royal links.

And finally, losing my dad turned me into a writer, a gift I hope I am using responsibly. I wish the readers of this great newspaper a very peaceful and happy new year.