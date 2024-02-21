The path to peace in Gaza is long but only starts with a sustainable ceasefire
A sustainable ceasefire is the only path to stopping the bloodshed. All sides must now pursue peace as the longer this war rumbles on the more damaging it is to long-term peace prospects in the region.
The Israeli government’s actions have been disproportionate. In the aftermath of the October 7 atrocities, committed by the terror group Hamas, this newspaper along with many called for a measured response from the Israeli authorities.
It was and still is Israel’s right to defend its people. And there is no excusing the barbaric acts of Hamas.
But there is a danger that its heavy-handed response that has seen the death toll rise above 29,000 will do generational damage to prospects of a lasting peace in the Middle East.
This disproportionate response has led to the lives of jews all over the world, including here, being made more difficult.
The rise in antisemitism is abhorrent. The past four months have highlighted how Britain cannot become complacent when it comes to the scourge of antisemitism. The fact that British jews have been left fearing for their safety in their own country is unacceptable.
Politicians of all stripes need to be careful with their language as their actions are often seen as permission by zealots to behave inappropriately.
What this conflict and the war in Ukraine shows is that the world hasn’t been this volatile since the Cold War.
It emphasises the need for Britain to be able to protect itself and its allies. Making the failed test of the Trident missile all the more concerning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.