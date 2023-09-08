All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

The PM is right to take a cautious approach to trade talks with India - The Yorkshire Post says

The Prime Minister’s visits to India for the G20 summit in Delhi is significant on many levels.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:11 BST

It is a reflection of Britain’s influence across the globe from the days of the Empire to the present.

Rishi Sunak is the first British PM of Indian heritage while his wife Akshata Murty was born in India. Mr Sunak said he was expecting to be welcomed as “India’s son-in-law” during his first visit to the country since entering Downing Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trade talks are expected to take place during the summit but the PM is right to take a cautious approach.

Most Popular
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet local schoolchildren at the British Council during an official visit ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. PIC: Dan Kitwood/PA WirePrime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet local schoolchildren at the British Council during an official visit ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. PIC: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet local schoolchildren at the British Council during an official visit ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India. PIC: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

The PM says that a free trade deal with India is “not a given” and that the quality of any agreement must not be surpassed by the speed with which it is struck.

Trade deals are complex and whatever agreements are put in place need to work for Britain.

We have already seen from the post-Brexit trade deals with Australia and New Zealand that rushing through talks can compromise British interests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Sunak’s manner is in stark contrast to the bombastic approach of Boris Johnson, who claimed that a trade deal with India would be in place by the festival of Diwali last year.

It has been a good week on the global stage for the Government. Britain rejoined the European Union’s £85bn Horizon research programme. While Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has been holding bilateral meetings with senior Chinese government figures.

In India, the PM must look to also press the need for India to take climate change more seriously. Mr Sunak’s much more statesmanly approach could prove influential in doing so.

Related topics:IndiaPrime MinisterYorkshire PostBritainRishi SunakJames Cleverly