The PM must take responsibility for nurses strike deadlock - The Yorkshire Post says

If double the number of nurses do strike in early February, as the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned, then it will be an indictment of the Government’s handling of the situation.

The RCN isn’t a militant union with a history of agitating for better pay and work conditions. But nurses have been left with no choice but to withdraw their labour in order to secure fair pay for themselves and their colleagues.

There is no justification for a developed nation such as Britain to have nurses relying on foodbanks, especially not after their heroism at the height of the Covid crisis.

The pressure will now be on the Government with suggestions of splits in the Cabinet over pay for nurses.

Nursing staff on the picket line outside the Leeds General Infirmary. PIC: Tony Johnson

The more the industrial dispute with nurses continues to rumble on, the more and more it points to a failing on part of the Prime Minister.

And now reports suggest that it is indeed Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who are refusing to budge on ensuring nurses are paid fairly.

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen described the PM’s position in their negotiation deadlock as “baffling, reckless and politically ill-considered”.

While the Government needs to be prudent with public finances given the economic situation, it can’t come at the cost of vital public services.

It’s telling that the Government’s response to the widespread industrial action in the health service has been to propose anti-strike legislation that would mean workers in key sectors would have to ensure minimum service levels during strikes.

The PM would do well to remember that maintaining minimum service levels is already becoming a difficult task for those in the healthcare sector.

