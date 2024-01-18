The PM’s press conference was bizarre and seemed to only serve the purpose of antagonising the Lords

The Prime Minister’s press conference at Downing Street will have left the public scratching their heads as to what exactly was the point.

The whole event was bizarre and seemed to be designed to antagonise the House of Lords ahead of a reading of the Rwanda Bill in the upper house.

The Lords will certainly not appreciate being talked to in such a manner and far from frustrating the will of the people, its job is to provide robust oversight.

In fact, given that populism has infected the Government, it is an opportunity for the House of Lords to hold the line.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during his press conference in Downing Street today. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

If it is deemed that the bill is in breach of human rights legislation, then they would be justified putting the brakes on it.

All Rishi Sunak did with his press conference was highlight that it was an opportunity for the Lords to act as the grown ups in the ratification of this bill.

Alex Carlile, a barrister and crossbench peer, has already condemned the bill as a step towards “totalitarianism”.

There will be senior Tories in the Lords who will also take a dim view of the PM lecturing the Lords when it comes to the reading of the bill.

The PM is also coming across as more and more ill-tempered by the day. Sunak and his Government are malfunctioning over a singular issue that even he can’t provide any clarity over. He was to unable to guarantee that flights would take off by the end of the year.

Sunak claimed that the country was now pointing in the right direction and that his plan was working, which could not be further removed from the daily experiences of ordinary people who continue to struggle.