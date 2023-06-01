The power of culture should not be underestimated - The Yorkshire Post says

The power of culture to transform lives for the better should not be overlooked as the review of Calderdale council shows.

The council has been praised for taking bold and financially sound decisions in the Local Government Association Corporate Peer Challenge.

Calderdale was praised for making “very wise choices” such as helping regenerate The Piece Hall in Halifax.

The Piece Hall stands as a jewel in West Yorkshire’s growing cultural crown. It is an example to local authorities of what can be achieved when a historic building is paired with a forward thinking approach. It isn’t just a cultural success but also an economic one.

Coronation celebrations at The Piece Hall, Halifax, earlier this year.

Peers also identified an institutional strength in that Calderdale employees were also mainly local residents and wanted to do the best job for their people they could. This just emphasises the need for meaningful devolution. Whitehall does not understand the needs of communities like local leaders do.

Calderdale will also celebrate its 50th anniversary with a Year of Culture in 2024.

In neighbouring Bradford, there is also a great opportunity for the city to galvanise its young population through the power of culture.

The city has had its challenges but the reaction almost exactly a year ago to its successful bid to become UK City of Culture showed that the city’s population is willing to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.