The power of video can’t translate messages quickly across the world - Lewis Scott

In recent years, online platforms such as TikTok and YouTube have slowly started to dominate the social media world, forcing big game players such as Instagram and Facebook to adapt their strategies or risk being left behind.

And adapt is what they have done by introducing reels.

But there are still lots of brands that haven’t explored the endless possibilities of producing video content for their corporate social media channels. And to me, that is a trick missed considering how fast video has grown and looks likely to continue to grow.

But why is video content so expansive? Well, it’s engaging for a start.

It isn’t difficult to see why video is so popular. It looks appealing, doesn’t take any effort to watch, and can convey sensitive or more complex information in a simple way. But it is also a way to build trust and emphasise the personality behind a brand – whether that be corporate or personal.

But it isn’t just a case of getting your phone out, filming a three-minute video and editing. If it was, everyone would be an influencer. The algorithms on these platforms can make or break the reach of your video content.

The system makes content recommendations tailored to each user which means knowing your target audience is a must before you put your videos anywhere.

Many influencers see success from returning viewers due to the consistency of their videos. One business in particular that does this well is Spudman – a now world famous jacket potato van based in Tamworth.

A daily TikTok live showcasing a full day’s service, regular uploads of behind the scenes videos and a consistent video upload time means the followers know when to expect new content.

This strategy has seen a huge increase in profit and a surge of sponsorship and collaboration opportunities. And as for the figures, Spudman has amassed over 94.2 million views on a simple video serving a jacket potato with cheese.

The content tells a story about how a street food van operator goes about their day-to-day business. One viral video and it can see people travelling from the west coast of the USA solely for a jacket potato (yes, that has actually happened).

And like anything, this video strategy has inevitably changed Spudman’s life. Will it settle down sometime? Possibly.

Will the success continue when it does? Most definitely.

Why? Because the video content has created a pathway to expand the business model, ensure a consistently high number of followers and views, and ensure that the business is equipped to continue with high demand due to a clever reinvestment model.

So when you hear someone say reel, they probably aren’t talking about a fishing trip checklist. And if someone says TikTok, they are either talking about Spudman or the social media platform. I’m almost certain it isn’t the sound of a clock.