The Prime Minister is right to raise concerns over decency as he shows a more authentic side to himself

But the current political climate is particularly febrile. And feeding this is a sense of dogma amongst groups of people who refuse to accept contrary opinions.

In today’s illuminating interview with The Yorkshire Post, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hints at the denigration of British values. The country must guard against complacency when it comes to that fundamental principle of disagreeing agreeably.

The PM must shoulder some responsibility, of course. It was not long ago that he made an ill-judged jibe about transgender people at Prime Minister’s Questions while Brianna Ghey’s mother was present.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to members of the media during a visit to Byworth Boilers at the Parkwood Boiler works in Keighley, West Yorkshire. PIC: Darren Staples/PA Wire

But the PM is absolutely right when says that threats against MPs are simply not acceptable.

Mr Sunak himself was targeted when protesters scaled his home last summer. It can never be said enough, politicians and their families have a right to privacy, regardless of what people may think of their politics. Mr Sunak’s tenure as PM thus far may have left a lot to be desired but his interview in today’s newspaper shows that he is still a decent man. Let’s not forget that he inherited a real mess when taking over from Liz Truss at 10 Downing Street. That’s not to say that his Government hasn’t made several mistakes along the way.