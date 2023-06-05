The Prime Minister is shown wanting on his own pledges - The Yorkshire Post says

The PM pledged to halve inflation, grow the economy, cut NHS waiting lists, reduce the national debt and stop small boat crossings at the start of the year.
But nearly half way through the year, Ipsos UK found more than 50 per cent of people think the Government is doing a bad job on almost all those priorities.
While a lot of the emphasis has been on immigration and stopping the small boat crossings, the reality is that while this is an important issue to many, it’s not the public’s top priority.
Easing the cost of living crisis is at the forefront of the majority of people’s minds with 59 per cent listing it as important, followed by ensuring people can get NHS treatment more quickly on 54 per cent and reducing NHS waiting lists on 51 per cent.
That is why the Government needs to do more on looking at ways it can help ease the burden on household finances.
It also needs to deliver a fully funded workforce plan for the NHS quickly. Not providing a deadline as to when the strategy to increase the numbers of doctors and nurses is going to be published does not inspire confidence that the Government has a grip of the situation.
At the heart of the issues affecting the NHS is crisis in staffing
Mr Sunak also needs to be aware of the promises that he made when he first stood on the steps of Downing Street as PM.
The values of integrity, professionalism and accountability will be severely undermined if the Government continues to frustrate the Covid inquiry.