The Queen lit up West Yorkshire on her many visits to the region - Tracy Brabin

This has been evident from the vast numbers of flowers and tributes left outside Royal palaces in recent days. In West Yorkshire alone, thousands have been coming forward to sign books of condolences, highlighting how the Queen was held in the highest regard by all parts of the community.

Yesterday, I travelled through West Yorkshire’s five districts to add my own message of condolence to these books. Everywhere I went, it was clear that people were experiencing great sadness but also a very strong sense of admiration and respect for Her Majesty’s reign and her life of service to our nation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tributes we have seen from across the world, remind us that our longest-serving monarch was so highly valued and respected by world leaders and their people across so many nations.

A screen displays a portrait of HRH Queen Elizabeth at Bradford Cathedral paying respect following her death. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

I believe that is because the Queen embodied many important values that are universally recognised. Throughout her reign she showed kindness and compassion. She displayed resilience and strength. She also behaved with dignity and dedication, empathy, and good humour. These are all traits that we admire. But perhaps above all, she showed love for her family, which is something that we can all relate to – no matter who we are.

Let’s also not forget the courage the Queen demonstrated as a young woman, with a young family, when she was suddenly thrust into the global spotlight after her father, George VI, died. She became Elizabeth II in a male-dominated world and at a time when society was very different. I have always personally found her resilience at this key moment in our history to be particularly inspiring.

The many stories and anecdotes being shared following the Queen’s passing have highlighted these qualities. We have heard from former Prime Ministers, former Royal protection officers, those recognised for their contribution to society, and people in all walks of life. All of them had their own unique story to tell but they were all united in their admiration and deep respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Late Majesty visited West Yorkshire on many occasions. The first of these was a trip to Bradford, Batley and Dewsbury in 1954, just 18 months after her Coronation.

The Queen was in Bradford again in 1997 to mark the centenary of its Royal Charter and pay her respects at the Bradford City fire memorial. In 2012, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh toured Saltaire as part of their Diamond Jubilee.

The Royal couple also visited Leeds, during the same trip. That occasion included a stop at the iconic City Varieties Music Hall.

Prior to that, the Queen had visited the city’s Chapeltown district in 1990. A local group of young adults organised an elaborate meal for the Monarch and the visit was celebrated for bringing much positive attention to the area.

There have been more visits to our region. In 1990, the Queen officially opened the headquarters of the British Amateur Rugby League Association in Huddersfield.

In 2004, the Queen visited Calderdale and the wonderful Piece Hall in Halifax town centre.

Of course, there have been too many visits to West Yorkshire by Her Late Majesty to list here. But when you take a moment to read about any of them, the news coverage tells its own story. So many people expressed feelings of joy, excitement, and delight. It is clear that the Queen lit up West Yorkshire whenever she came.

And the impact she had on people from all sections of our community reflects the way in which she engaged with everyone she met in a human, relatable and genuine manner. Despite being one of the most high-profile people in the world, we consistently hear how approachable, charming and fun she was.

We must now look to the future and the reign of His Majesty King Charles III.

On Sunday, I attended a formal proclamation in Leeds which has held after his proclamation at St James Palace a day earlier. I also attended the proclamation in Bradford and their multi-faith event was inspiring, moving and uplifting in its diversity.

King Charles III has now been formally proclaimed as our new Monarch. In his emotional address to the nation, made shortly after his mother’s passing, the King paid a wonderful tribute and pledged to serve the country “with loyalty, respect and love.”

The Queen’s state funeral takes place next Monday and, after the sadness and solemnity of that event subsides, I am sure we will see the new King begin to visit all parts of our nation.

We will be sure to welcome him warmly to West Yorkshire when he does.