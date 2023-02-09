The Tories are in a crisis of their own making as prominent Yorkshire donor ditches party - The Yorkshire Post says

The Conservative Party is in crisis and no matter how much it protests otherwise, it is a crisis of its own making.

In fact, the party has lost its way to such an extent that leading Yorkshire industrialist and long-standing donor Sir Andrew Cook even says he has “washed his hands” of the party.

The current Government is an empty shell and out of ideas. It looks more and more resigned to defeat.

Sir Andrew, who funded the Remain-backing ‘Conservatives IN’ campaign, has hit out against the negative impact of Brexit on Yorkshire steel businesses. Whatever people’s stance on Brexit, no one voted to become poorer, to face huge queues at A&E or for business to become more difficult. While the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine have played a part in the economy taking a downward slide, the Tories cannot escape blame.

Liz Truss speaks in Downing Street as she resigns as Prime Minister. PIC: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

In the week that Liz Truss had the audacity to claim that her policies were right, policies that caused chaos in the markets and led to the Bank of England intervening, and ultimately saw her last just 49 days as Prime Minister, it is a striking reminder of where the party finds itself.

All the while places like Yorkshire continue to suffer the consequences of a decade plus of austerity and broken promises.

