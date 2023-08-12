The Tory Party can’t afford to turn its back on Yorkshire if it is to avoid electoral wipeout - The Yorkshire Post says

The Tory Party is in real trouble and even its most fervent supporters can’t ignore the mounting evidence that it has failed the electorate.

It isn’t just a question of failed policies, such as its attempts to curb migrant crossings, but also an absence of policy where there has been a great need.

That can be summed by its electoral fortunes here in Yorkshire. There are large swathes of the county that have historically voted Conservative. Even during the last Tony Blair-led Labour landslide in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the signs are that the Conservative Party in its current guise has turned its back not only on the general public in Yorkshire but also its core vote in the region.

Labour MP Keir Mather (centre) with Labour’s shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting (right) and deputy leader, Angela Rayner (back left) at Selby football club, North Yorkshire, after winning the Selby and Ainsty by-election. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The very idea that Tory candidate Keane Duncan could head into next year’s Mayoral election for York and North Yorkshire without the same financial backing as candidates in the South suggests that the party has written off Yorkshire.

Polling is already predicting electoral oblivion for the Tories and the growing list of failed promises will not have sat well with Yorkshire’s voting public.

It is another reminder that what people want is policies of substance that uplift communities and improve individual lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where the Tories find themselves is a far cry from what they achieved in the 2019 General Election. Partly that success can be attributed to Brexit. Partly it was the Opposition in disarray.

But what really spoke to the electorate across the board, whether it was in so-called Red Wall seats or in the traditional Tory heartlands was the promise to level up the country. A promise that the party has failed to deliver.