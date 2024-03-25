The value of mayors is highlighted by how recognisable they are already becoming

Not only do they provide an important voice but they are also an important conduit to getting things done quickly. Too often local issues are caught up in the morasse of Whitehall bureaucracy.

The impact of mayors here is borne out by how recognisable they are becoming. The research from Centre for Cities and Focaldata found that more people in West Yorkshire can correctly name their metro mayor at 59 per cent than can name their MP at 47 per cent or local council leader at 20 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after just one term in office since 2021, highlighting how quickly the mayor’s profile has been raised.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin speaking at the Convention of the North. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The research also shows that the public in mayoral areas is in favour of more devolution with most respondents believing that local leaders should have more responsibility over housing, transport and homelessness in particular. It’s a repudiation of overly centralised politics. People want to move away from the in-ward looking Westminster approach and want to see decisions made on their behalf by elected officials who live in their region.

Imagine a One Yorkshire devolution deal with a recognisable mayor for the whole region. It would have really marked out the region as a powerhouse with real political clout.