The value of mayors is highlighted by how recognisable they are already becoming
Not only do they provide an important voice but they are also an important conduit to getting things done quickly. Too often local issues are caught up in the morasse of Whitehall bureaucracy.
The impact of mayors here is borne out by how recognisable they are becoming. The research from Centre for Cities and Focaldata found that more people in West Yorkshire can correctly name their metro mayor at 59 per cent than can name their MP at 47 per cent or local council leader at 20 per cent.
This comes after just one term in office since 2021, highlighting how quickly the mayor’s profile has been raised.
The research also shows that the public in mayoral areas is in favour of more devolution with most respondents believing that local leaders should have more responsibility over housing, transport and homelessness in particular. It’s a repudiation of overly centralised politics. People want to move away from the in-ward looking Westminster approach and want to see decisions made on their behalf by elected officials who live in their region.
Imagine a One Yorkshire devolution deal with a recognisable mayor for the whole region. It would have really marked out the region as a powerhouse with real political clout.
Further devolution, even within the current metro mayor structure, would enable mayors to act with a greater degree of autonomy and become more independent of party politics. The fault line in British politics right now is more central v local and that’s why any moves to put more power in the hands of elected mayors are to be welcomed.
