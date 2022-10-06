The way to electoral success for the PM is to start delivering for our region - The Yorkshire Post says
Too often the emphasis in politics is on the machinations of Westminster and not on the actual impact of policy on ordinary lives.
The Prime Minister already finds herself at an important juncture in her premiership. Chastened by the fallout from the mini-budget and opinion polls predicting a drubbing at the next General Election, Liz Truss must take control.
She has two years to turn her party’s fortunes around but the PM can’t do that by getting caught up in ideological battles.
Yorkshire’s communities deserve focus on the issues that affect their everyday lives from the Government and more importantly they want delivery. Whether that is bringing down hospital waiting times or affordable and reliable public transport.
However, what should alarm the Prime Minister is that hard-working families are having to make choices over basic necessities such as keeping the lights on and food on the table.
And to add to their woes, the National Grid is now warning that households could lose power for three hours at a time this winter if gas supplies run really low. The only way out of the current political predicament for the Prime Minister is to tackle these issues head on.
She needs to transform the fortunes of the region by delivering levelling up, after all she has often spoken of how she saw first hand children being let down in places like Leeds.
Ms Truss should heed the warning of Tory grandee Chris Patten, who criticised the mini-budget.
“Our policy is to assume we get a growth rate through the consequences of ideologically-driven juvenilia about what constitutes economic growth,” the former chairman of the Conservative Party said. “This is a pretty undesirable position to be in and you can see from the opinion polls what people faced with leaps in their mortgages and worrying about public spending cuts think about it.”