The way to electoral success for the PM is to start delivering for our region - The Yorkshire Post says

The Prime Minister already finds herself at an important juncture in her premiership. Chastened by the fallout from the mini-budget and opinion polls predicting a drubbing at the next General Election, Liz Truss must take control.

She has two years to turn her party’s fortunes around but the PM can’t do that by getting caught up in ideological battles.

Yorkshire’s communities deserve focus on the issues that affect their everyday lives from the Government and more importantly they want delivery. Whether that is bringing down hospital waiting times or affordable and reliable public transport.

Prime Minister Liz Truss in Leeds. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, what should alarm the Prime Minister is that hard-working families are having to make choices over basic necessities such as keeping the lights on and food on the table.

And to add to their woes, the National Grid is now warning that households could lose power for three hours at a time this winter if gas supplies run really low. The only way out of the current political predicament for the Prime Minister is to tackle these issues head on.

She needs to transform the fortunes of the region by delivering levelling up, after all she has often spoken of how she saw first hand children being let down in places like Leeds.

Ms Truss should heed the warning of Tory grandee Chris Patten, who criticised the mini-budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad