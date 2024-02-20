All Sections
The whole of English cricket needs to ensure that the game is for everyone

During the third test match of what has been an enthralling series between England and India, Naushad Khan, the father of Indian batter Sarfraz Khan, stood on the sidelines with tears in his eyes as his son made his debut.
Published 20th Feb 2024, 14:46 GMT

On the back of Naushad Khan’s jacket was the message ‘Cricket is a gentleman’s game’ with ‘a gentleman’s’ scrubbed out and replaced with ‘everyone’s’. That simple message should reverberate far beyond Gujarat, where the match was taking place, and cricket can certainly be everyone’s game here in Britain.

Unfortunately, the cloud of racism has cast a shadow over English cricket. Little attention has been given to the appearance of Colin Graves, who has returned as chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, in front of the Culture Media and Sport select committee.

Complacency led to the racism scandal in the first place. However, it’s not about raking over old coals.

Young adults and children playing cricket in a back street of Leeds. PIC: Tony JohnsonYoung adults and children playing cricket in a back street of Leeds. PIC: Tony Johnson
By all means, the root causes of discrimination need to be examined but the narrative needs to switch to finding solutions.

Cricket is a global game, played by people of all shapes and sizes, all classes and creeds. It’s important therefore for the game to be as welcoming as possible to everyone. It’s time to reclaim the game.

But that can only be done if the governing bodies stop treating racism as a Yorkshire cricket problem. That’s all too convenient. Racism is a societal problem, that everyone has a responsibility to help eradicate.

Avoiding complacency is the starting point to ensuring cricket really is everyone’s game.

