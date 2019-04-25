The Yorkshire Post says: Hull setting sail with plans to become Maritime City

After the stunning success of Hull’s year as UK City of Culture in 2017, it was vital that there would be a lasting legacy that meant those memorable 12 months were a starting point for revival and regeneration rather than a standalone period of celebration.

As such, Hull City Council wisely decided at the time to put plans in place to position Hull as ‘Yorkshire’s Maritime City’, an innovative project designed to bring hundreds of thousands of extra visitors to the area through the extensive redevelopment of existing assets such as the Hull Maritime Museum.

Now almost two years later, detailed plans for how the project will work – involving the creation of a new maritime route that will guide visitors through the heart of the city – have been unveiled, with the proposals forming part of a bid to secure £13.6m worth of Heritage Lottery Fund money. Making the plans a reality will ensure that Hull is sailing towards an even brighter future.