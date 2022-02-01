This betrayal of burglary victims is a national scandal; each police force must now publish action plan – The Yorkshire Post says

Should the police be doing more to support burglary victims?

Either way, it confirms the extent to which the criminal justice system continues to downplay the distress and anxiety of families when then prized possessions are stolen, and the privacy of their own home violated.

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel say the Government is committed to recruiting 20,000 police officers. They made this joint visit to North Yorkshire Police in July 2020. Photo: Charlotte Graham.

And while The Yorkshire Post is sympathetic towards the police, and how a decade of Home Office austerity cuts took its toll before Boris Johnson and Priti Patel launched a campaign to recruit 20,000 officers to fill vacant posts, burglary victims deserve better from many forces.

Not only should such offences be treated as a priority rather than a box-ticking exercise primarily for the assistance of the insurance industry when victims lodge claims for recompense, but it will also assist the police in gathering intelligence and potential evidence that could enable them to apprehend suspects before they get a chance inflict more misery on the law-abiding public.

As such, these statistics should be viewed as a wake-up call and a chance for the chief constables and political leaders of each of Yorkshire’s four forces to draw up revised plans to combat burglaries – and then be held accountable for the results.

Such transparency will also help the police to begin to reconnect with local communities, as officer numbers begin to increase, and regain some of the trust that has been lost because of an inability, or failure, to respond properly to burglaries and other equally serious crimes.

