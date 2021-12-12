This maternity crisis puts unborn babies at risk in York and Scarborough – The Yorkshire Post says

Concerns have been raised about maternity staffing levels in parts of North Yorkshire.

In a tumultuous week that saw the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie give birth safely to the couple’s second child at a London hospital, the failure of successive governments – Tory and Labour – to invest in sufficient staff is placing the health of expectant mothers and their unborn babies at risk.

The consequence is a shortage of at least 21 midwives in the York and Scarborough NHS Trust as safety claims by disgruntled health workers are investigated by the Care Quality Commission. Its inquiry needs to be swift and effective to spare families unnecessary alarm and angst at what should be a special time for them.

But this issue is also emblematic of the staffing crisis in adult social care across North Yorkshire as a result of London Governments failing to recognise and address these recurring recruitment shortages.

And, while the enduring goodwill of staff is averting a far greater public health crisis, there comes a point when the demands – and hours – puts in jeopardy the effectiveness of doctors, nurses, midwives and carers and, in turn, the wellbeing of all those that they look after with such kindness.

As such, it’s to be hoped that Ministers act now, and demonstrate that they do care about staffing levels, before a tragedy forces them to wake up to this crisis. By then, it will be too late.