This week will prove whether the Tories have turned a corner when it comes to voter sentiment

While mortgage rates are indeed coming down, the damage has already been done to a lot of homeowners. Headline inflation may have also fallen but this was not as a direct result of Government policy. Besides, consumers are still feeling the effects of price rises. As for wages rising consistently, try telling that to the various healthcare workers who have either had to take to the picket line or are still lining up strike action.

It is the sign of a PM looking to sugar coat what has been a bitter few years for the electorate. Families have been pushed into poverty.

The prospect of a recession not only signals further dark clouds for these people but also pours cold water on pre-election tax cuts.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) during his visit to a bus depot in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

It would be churlish to say that this is all the government’s fault. The world faces unprecedented challenges. And Sunak has certainly proved to be a steadier influence than Liz Truss, who poured petrol on an already volatile economic landscape. But that’s a low bar.

This could potentially be a chastening week for the Prime Minister with two by-elections taking place, one in Kingswood and the other in Wellingborough.

If the Tories lost both these seats then the party would beat its record of by-election defeats in a single parliament. It drives home the erosion of trust in the Government over recent years.

