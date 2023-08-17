This year’s A-level students deserve praise for showing resilience - The Yorkshire Post says

All the students who sat their A-levels this year deserve an immense amount of credit for enduring some of the most extraordinary challenges that the education sector has faced in this country.

With the world having returned to normality, it is easy to forget the conditions that were imposed on young people as a result of measures taken to curb the spread of Covid.

And pupils, who have just got their A-level results, should be praised for their efforts. They have shown great resilience in the face of challenging circumstances. The disruption they faced from Covid shouldn’t be forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, their results should also be viewed in that context by prospective employers and higher education institutions. It is also a testament to the hard work of teachers across the country, who managed to get their students in a position where they are as ready as can be for the next step in their lives.

A Barnsley College student rings home to give the news of her results. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

However, this year’s results once again serve to highlight the disparity in attainment between regions like Yorkshire and the South East.

The North East and Yorkshire are the only two regions of England where the proportion of A-level entries awarded the top grades – A* and A – is lower this year than in 2019.

It shows that the Government needs to equip schools and colleges with the tools needed to allow students here to catch up with their peers in and around the capital.