This York Gin station outlet is tonic for city – The Yorkshire Post says

York Gin has launched a new store at the city's station.

This is a refreshing move deserving of three cheers when retail space at so many of the country’s mainline stations is occupied by bland chain stores that can be seen on most high streets across Britain.

York Gin’s presence marks the start of LNER’s efforts to give York station a more local feel. More independent local shops are expected to open in the coming months.

But there’s absolutely no reason why this enterprising spirit cannot be replicated across the rail network to support local firms and help to showcase unrivalled regional produce to those travellers and visitors choosing to let the train take the strain.

York Station remains one of the great gateways,

And, in turn, it would reverse the loss of customer service when it became unfeasible for local tourism information centres to retain a presence at busy destinations like Leeds.