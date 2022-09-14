Thousands wanting to pay their respects show how the Queen brought the country together - The Yorkshire Post says
As the ceremonial procession transported the coffin of Her Majesty the Queen from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the Lying-in-State to begin, hundreds of thousands of people looking to pay their respects were expected.
Queues are already stretching for miles on end with some braving the cold and wet weather overnight.
These queues are a testament to the late Queen Elizabeth’s impact on this country and her standing in the wider world for the crowds feature people from not just up and down Britain but across the globe.
Queen Elizabeth was a uniting figure during her time as Monarch and that is also the case following her passing.
Most Popular
For many, the grief is not dissimilar to what they may have felt at the loss of a family member.
Despite being the head of state, her standing as a non-partisan figure helped comfort people during divisive times.
There are still small pockets of dissension from anti-royal protestors. While they have a right to voice their grievances, whatever they may be, against the monarchy, it is important for people to understand the collective grief that the majority of the public is going through.
David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden, has, rightly, written to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland expressing concern over the way anti-monarchy protestors have been treated. After all, freedom of expression is a fundamental right in our democratic society.
But just as the leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer highlighted the throngs of people wanting to pay their respects to the Queen need to be allowed to have that moment.