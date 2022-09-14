Thousands wanting to pay their respects show how the Queen brought the country together - The Yorkshire Post says

Queues are already stretching for miles on end with some braving the cold and wet weather overnight.

These queues are a testament to the late Queen Elizabeth’s impact on this country and her standing in the wider world for the crowds feature people from not just up and down Britain but across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Elizabeth was a uniting figure during her time as Monarch and that is also the case following her passing.

A book of condolence is open and members of the public are invited to write a message in tribute to The Queen.

For many, the grief is not dissimilar to what they may have felt at the loss of a family member.

Despite being the head of state, her standing as a non-partisan figure helped comfort people during divisive times.

There are still small pockets of dissension from anti-royal protestors. While they have a right to voice their grievances, whatever they may be, against the monarchy, it is important for people to understand the collective grief that the majority of the public is going through.

David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden, has, rightly, written to the Chief Constable of Police Scotland expressing concern over the way anti-monarchy protestors have been treated. After all, freedom of expression is a fundamental right in our democratic society.