Three key questions for BBC bosses on 'digital future' plans: The Yorkshire Post says

With director-general Tim Davie outlining plans to go online only over the next decade and switch off traditional television and radio broadcasts, the BBC is clearly at a crucial crossroads over its future.

A new report by the National Audit Office has said while the BBC’s existing digital products are performing well, if it is truly ready to pursue a ‘digital-first’ plan then it must consider whether it actually has the sufficient resources available.

The NAO highlighted that the BBC spent £98m on developing digital products in 2021/22; a figure dwarfed by the £1.7bn its commercial rival Netflix spent on technology and development in 2021.

While the BBC has announced it will invest approximately £50 million extra annually on digital product development by 2025, the NAO warns “its internal plan to support this lacks detail” and more realism is required.

Handout photo of Director general of the BBC Tim Davie during a session at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2022. Picture date: Tuesday September 27, 2022.

But as the national broadcaster looks to the future, its plans as they stand throw up several key questions.

Firstly, whether the BBC can continue to fulfil its universal service commitments if an online-only move excludes those who lack either reliable internet or any connection at all.

Secondly, how the corporation will ensure that it remains relevant but does not use its huge public funding and major platform to unfairly compete against smaller rivals – something many argue already happens.