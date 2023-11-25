Tier Four devolution has the potential to give Yorkshire what it needs - The Yorkshire Post says
One of the most frustrating features of devolution has been the cumbersome, time consuming and often expensive process of bidding for pots of funding.
It is not a good optic when authorities are having to splash cash when public finances are so tight.
Single pot settlements are the way forward and that is what Tier Four devolution offers.
More importantly, it will enable Mayors to tailor interventions according to the needs of their local areas. This would also result in a greater sense of accountability.
Tier Four settlements will be as close as the region will get to a One Yorkshire deal. Giving the region power over its own destiny.
South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire are in a position to step up from Tier Three to this more effective form of devolution.
The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority can apply now and there’s no reason why the deal couldn’t be in place by spring.
However, it is critical that the Mayors display a deft touch when it comes to diplomacy. They need to engage all stakeholders in a meaningful way and show that it is about collaboration and bringing everyone in the region along on the journey.
In East and North Yorkshire, the process will take longer, given that the ink has yet to dry on their devolution deals. But once again, the will is there for people to take control of their destiny and free themselves from the over-centralised system of government that has hamstrung their communities for so long. For these areas to also benefit, there needs to be firm commitment from the Opposition that it too would stay the course on devolution.