Time for empty words is over, the PM must deliver including on levelling up - The Yorkshire Post says

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Truss won’t be able to get away with vague promises of policies. Now is the time for the new Prime Minister to deliver on the promise she made that families would receive help while campaigning for the leadership.

Kicking the can down the road will only prolong the anxiety a lot of households up and down the country have been facing. The country needs a detailed plan on how the new PM and her Government are going to deal with the energy crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it isn’t just families that are crying out for support. Businesses too find themselves teetering on the precipice with rising energy bills threatening their very existence.

Liz Truss must not forget the promises she has made on levelling up during the leadership campaign. PIC: Jacob King/PA Wire

The West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is warning that failure to act could mean the end for hundreds if not thousands of businesses across the region.

The NHS is also at a crisis point and that is before it faces the additional pressure of what could be a long, harsh winter. There is also a social care crisis that is putting pressure on the NHS.

Then there is of course the underlying regional inequalities that have hindered Yorkshire for too long.

If the PM ever needed to see how the region is being held back, she need only look to the recent GCSE results, which showed the attainment gap widening between Yorkshire and London.