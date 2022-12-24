Time for reflection this Christmas is particularly important - The Yorkshire Post says

It has been a difficult year for many people, offering little respite from the challenges that have fallen at the door of this country.

But Christmas is a time for being grateful for what we have and thinking about those that are in a less fortunate position than yourself.

And this year, with war raging on our doorstep it is more pertinent than ever to reflect and show compassion. While Ukrainians are fighting for their liberty and millions have had to flee for their own safety, people here have faced unprecedented pressure on household bills.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak must honour his pledge to govern with compassion. When so many are faced with a desperate situation, compassion needs to be the order of the day.

The Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, pictured at York Minster before the Christmas Service. PIC: Simon Hulme

For the first time in over 70 years, the country prepares to celebrate Christmas under a new monarch. The outpouring of public affection for Queen Elizabeth II showed the best of the region and indeed this country. King Charles is now in the process of putting his own stamp on the monarchy and a part of that process will take place on Christmas Day when he delivers his first Christmas message.

Given all the turbulence of this past year, it is important for everyone to spend some time pausing and reflecting on what is important to them.

As the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell writes in The Yorkshire Post today: “If the Christmas story reminds us of long and difficult journeys. If it inspires us to help others. If it assures us that God is with us. Even in terrible sadness. If it offers new beginnings. Then we can take heart and begin to build a better world.”