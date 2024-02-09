Time for the Government to start building Northern Powerhouse Rail - Henri Murison

After the government’s 2021 Integrated Rail Plan cut Bradford off the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) line, the then head of the Transport Select Committee Huw Merriman MP threw down the gauntlet to the rail minister, calling on them to “demonstrate the rationale for its decisions”. As luck would have it, Huw Merriman was appointed to the post just a few months later, putting him in the awkward position of having to answer this challenge himself.

While I and many others have been hugely disappointed by many of the government’s recent decisions on rail plans for the North of England, it is credit to Huw that he has never shied away from the Bradford question.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined Northern business leaders, including myself, in Manchester earlier this week to tell us more about the government’s plans to get on with the new Northern Powerhouse Rail route, which now includes Bradford and Hull.

Passengers at Bradford Forster Square railway station. PIC: James Hardisty

The city is also getting billions for a new station and, while there are no detailed plans yet, already that promised investment can begin to serve as a catalyst for wider regeneration as part of the city’s Southern Gateway project.

Last week Huw visited Bradford once again to announce £24m in funding for a new platform at Forster Square station, adding five more London trains a day.

Credit should also go to Bradford leader, Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe and the West Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, who have both campaigned tirelessly on these issues. This kind of constructive, non-partisan collaboration between central and local government, alongside the private sector, needs to become the rule, not the exception, when it comes to infrastructure investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this cannot hide the fact that the government has done serious damage to its own rail plans in recent years. The Department for Transport itself has admitted that Northern Powerhouse Rail and the first phase of HS2 both now deliver a far lower return on investment for taxpayers due to the large gap between Birmingham and Manchester.

With a General Election looming, the government needs to have some good answers ready for Northern voters, who will be wondering why so much of the long-promised investment to improve rail up here is being spent on roads down South.

Alleviating this Northern scepticism means starting construction on Northern Powerhouse Rail as soon as possible, including adding more capacity between York and Newcastle and electrification between Leeds and Sheffield.

Part of the Network North budget should be set aside to get underway on that first section of NPR route between Manchester Airport and Piccadilly, if we are to unlock benefits for the whole of the North as soon as possible. That means ensuring we have the right people to deliver the bill through Parliament. Actions speak louder than words. It’s time to start building.