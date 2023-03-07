Time is up for TransPennine Express after repeatedly letting passengers down - The Yorkshire Post says

Poor levels of service have been a hallmark of TransPennine Express (TPE) over the past couple of years.

It is clear that a multitude of issues have impacted the rail operator, some not in its control, but the reality is that TPE’s time is up.

Managing director Matthew Golton is right to apologise for the shortcomings of the operator but passengers have simply lost trust in TPE.

On many days it feels like it's impossible to get around the region by rail and commuters either have to rely on cars, buses and taxis to get to where they need to be.

TPE has said there would be an immediate improvement if train drivers’ union ASLEF agreed to a new rest-day working agreement, so drivers can once again cover for absent colleagues and help train new recruits.

And it is important that a compromise is found but to blame TPE’s woes on the rest-day working agreement impasse is too simplistic.

Besides, Northern doesn't have a rest-day working agreement in place but records fewer cancellations.

Ministers are currently examining the improvement plan submitted by TPE, before they decide whether the operator’s contract to run services should be renewed in May or the Government’s Operator of Last Resort should take over.

But passengers know that TPE’s time is up and the Government would do well to recognise that before lumping further misery on people in the region.