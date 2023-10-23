Time the Government supports Humber as key cluster to net zero - The Yorkshire Post says

The importance of the region when it comes to decarbonisation cannot be underplayed, as the Energy Efficiency Minister found during a visit to the Port of Immingham recently.

The Government was told that it will not reach its net zero by 2050 target without investing in carbon capture and storage facilities in the Humber.

Energy firms in the region stand ready to cut emissions from the UK’s largest industrial cluster by 80 per cent while creating tens of thousands of jobs, as part of the Humber 2030 scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with any nascent technology, governmental support is needed to get it off the ground and that is the case with carbon capture and storage.

Business leaders on the Humber Energy Board have set out plans to deliver several hydrogen production plants and carbon capture and storage facilities, including one at Drax Power Station in Selby, which has been described as “the world’s largest”. PIC: Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire

If there were any doubts about the significance of Humber to the net zero fight, then Ministers should remind themselves that this part of the region accounts for 20 per cent of the country’s electricity and is also home to major gas terminals and oil and coal refineries. And it emits more carbon dioxide (CO2) than any other industrial cluster in the country.

That is why the region’s industries need to be better equipped to decarbonise. The will is certainly there but the Government support is lacking. Harnessing the net zero capabilities present here would also benefit the rest of the country.

Lord Martin Callanan, during his visit, was told investors are prepared to pump £15bn into decarbonisation projects if they receive government backing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business leaders on the Humber Energy Board have already set out plans to deliver several hydrogen production plants and carbon capture and storage facilities.