Time to rejoin European Union as Brexit proves Britain and EU are better together – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is Boris Johnson well-placed to help avert a Russian invasion of Ukraine as tensions grow?

YOUR columnist Bill Carmichael continues to reflect the kind of puffed-chest, post-Brexit exceptionalism that’s so damaging to Britain and its reputation abroad right now (The Yorkshire Post, January 28).

The only time Theresa May really impressed me as Prime Minister was when the UK co-ordinated our allies’ response against Russia to the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

The idea a Boris Johnson-led Government – which continues to portray allies as enemies for its own small-minded political ends – might now manage to do the same is laughable. Nor do I envisage any Tory contenders that might replace him being much better.

Could the Conservative Party yet wake up to the fact it was a bad idea not to investigate allegations that a genuine enemy, the Kremlin, interfered in the Brexit referendum? Mr Johnson would rather have suspicions linger than the truth be known.

He’d prefer us to believe Vladimir Putin’s assurances that Russia chose not to interfere in something as damaging and divisive to Britain as Brexit – despite accepting it has done so in UK elections and the Scottish independence referendum.

While Britain has been the big loser from Brexit, our walking away weakened the European Union too. It’s hypocritical for Brexit supporters such as Mr Carmichael to then complain about this – or, worse still, exaggerate by calling the EU “useless”.

Theresa May led the response to the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

The sooner we strengthen both the UK and EU by rejoining the better.

It wouldn’t be welcomed by a Russian leader who values division and weakness among Britain and its allies, though.

Maybe the best we can hope for is that the Conservatives don’t further trash Britain’s reputation abroad between now and the General Election.

Better should be expected from Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party, whose supporters tend to be much more internationalist than Brexit Tories.

But the time to get its act together is running out, too.

WHAT lies will be used to involve us in the war between Ukraine and Russia? The credibility of the public knows no bounds and is exploited by an evil and corrupt system of shamocracy.

Democratic reform is our most urgent need. And this won’t be achieved by participating in our undemocratic voting system. Changing one snake for another won’t prevent us being poisoned.