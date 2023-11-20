Time to reset inspections as Ofsted is found ‘not fit for purpose’ - The Yorkshire Post says

If the education system is to get the best out of every child then the current way schools are inspected needs to change drastically.

The Beyond Ofsted inquiry has found, what many parents have already suspected and teachers know, that the inspectorate is “not fit for purpose”.

The inquiry has called for “transformational change” after finding that Ofsted was “having a detrimental impact on schools which some perceive as toxic”.

No teacher should feel that they are treading on eggshells when it comes to their work being inspected. Unfortunately, far too often Ofsted has come across as rigid and adversarial.

The very idea that schools can be summed up by one or two word ratings - outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate - is ridiculous given the absence of nuance required to get the best out of pupils at schools. Teachers deal with a whole range of children, each with their own strengths and weaknesses.

Ofsted inspections should not become distractions from getting the best out of pupils. And they certainly should not leave teachers in a dark place, similar to that which led to the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in January.

Ofsted should be looking at how it can help connect schools so that they can share best practice and ensure that no child is left behind.

That’s not to say that inspections should be done away with or that parents shouldn’t have access to metrics that enable them to make an informed choice for their children.