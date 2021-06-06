Time to tackle domestic violence and end this national scandal – The Yorkshire Post says

This number equates to the combined population of Leeds and Bradford. Just imagine the outcry if every resident of these two flagship cities were attacked like this each year.
Yet it helps the rest of the country, and, specifically, the Home Office, to appreciate the scale of the problem as the number of women killed by domestic violence each year reaches record levels.
And this before the Covid lockdown which will, in all likelihood, have triggered another spike in this growing epidemic cases and, heartbreakingly, more lives lost as a consequence.
As such, our expectation is that Home Secretary Priti Patel replicates the commitment – and importance – that was previously shown by Theresa May and heeds the stories of despair being told by victims as they press for help to spare others from the misery that they have endured.
But the truly shocking statistics disclosed by this newspaper are another difficult reminder about the need for a wider societal debate about how misogynistic views continue to fuel disrespect – and in turn – such violence towards women.
Even though, on this weekend, Britain is more than a century on from the ‘Suffragette Derby’, or women being shunned by football, there’s clearly a lot still to learn, and reflect upon, in the pursuit of equality and a fall in occurrences of domestic violence.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.