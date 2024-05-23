Tips on how to stay safe at festivals across Britain this summer - Mark Balaam

Here are some crucial tips to help you navigate these large gatherings safely.

Good preparation is vital. Before attending the festival, gather all relevant information about the event.

Study the festival map, noting exits, medical stations and security points. Additionally, establish a meeting spot with your friends in case you get separated, a common occurrence in large crowds.

Theft can be a problem at festivals, so keep your valuables secure.

Bring only what you need and use a money belt or a bag with a zipper to keep your items close. Leave expensive jewellery and high-tech gadgets at home as they can attract thieves. Consider using festival lockers to safely store your belongings until you need them.

With summer comes the risk of dehydration, so drink plenty of water and make use of refill stations with reusable bottles. Remember to apply sunscreen, and wear a hat and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun.

Also, be prepared for rain (we are in the UK), by packing waterproof clothing and appropriate footwear.

Be conscious of surroundings. Festivals are thrilling, but the large crowds can contain dangers. Stay alert to your surroundings and trust your gut feelings. If something seems off, don't ignore it. Stick to well-lit, crowded areas and avoid going off alone, especially after dark. If you feel unsafe or uneasy, seek assistance from festival staff or security.

Look out not just for your friends but also for other festival-goers. Festivals often create a community vibe, so if you see someone looking unwell or distressed, offer help or inform festival staff. Festivals are synonymous with partying, which can sometimes lead to excessive drinking or drug use, so keep an eye out for anyone in trouble.

If you plan to drink, it’s crucial to know your limits. Stay in control to avoid accidents or becoming vulnerable. Excessive alcohol or drug use can impair your judgement. It’s best to avoid drugs altogether as you can never be sure of their safety.

Pace yourself and don’t forget to eat and stay hydrated.

Alongside traditional safety measures, consider using safeguarding apps like imabi Community and imabi Guardian. These apps let you share your location with trusted contacts, helping you keep track of each other. They also offer guidance, advice, and a reporting feature to raise concerns or seek help if necessary.

In emergencies, knowing where to go for help is essential. Festivals typically have medical tents and security stations staffed with trained personnel. Locate these areas when you arrive, so you know where to find assistance if needed. Many festivals also provide support for mental health and substance issues, so don’t hesitate to seek help.

Festivals, above all, are meant to be fun and enjoyable. A little preparation can ensure you stay safe and fully enjoy the festival season. So, be vigilant, stay safe, and have an incredible time.