Together we are levelling up the North by giving power to its people - Michael Gove

And that is why we are bringing about a power surge for the North.

We have already agreed deals – agreed, not imposed or dictated – agreed deals with the mayors of the West Midlands and Greater Manchester to give them greater power over skills, transport and housing so the opportunity to get on, access to the best jobs and a safe, warm, decent home of your own are within reach of many more.

And we’re extending these same opportunities to West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and the Liverpool City Region. In technical terms that means Level 4 Devolution. In real terms it means more money and a bigger capacity to make a difference for Tracy Brabin, Oliver Coppard and Steve Rotheram.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove addresses the Convention of the North. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Yes, I know Tracy, Oliver and Steve are Labour politicians. And in a few months’ time we’ll be arguing passionately about different visions for the country as a whole. But – much more importantly to me, Tracy, Oliver and Steve are directly accountable local politicians with a mandate and a mission and a responsibility to deliver economic growth and improved opportunities for people in Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield, Castleford, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, Doncaster, Liverpool, Knowsley, Runcorn, Southport and the Wirral.

What’s important to me, and I know to them, is delivering for people in those cities and towns. Giving local politicians more power – with greater accountability – so local people can enjoy better jobs, higher wages, quicker journeys to work, more opportunities to learn, more attractive homes and an enhanced environment around them.

The theology is devolution, the reality is improved lives for all.

I am also clear we want to take forward devolution to many more areas across the country. With the North leading the way. I’ll be continuing to support the extended North East Mayoral Combined Authority grow from strength to strength.

I want to conclude a Level 4 deal with the great Ben Houchen – the one-man Northern Powerhouse who has done so much to bring investment and hope to the Tees Valley.

As well as the Level 3 deal we have with York and North Yorkshire we are also now implementing Level 3 deals with Hull and East Yorkshire, and also with Greater Lincolnshire.

We now have 19 devolution deals either established or in implementation covering over 33 million people. This is the most profound change to the way England has been governed in generations, it is a vote of confidence in local democracy and, in particular, a vote of confidence in Northern leadership. We together are levelling up the North by giving power to its people.

We are working in partnership with civic leaders to irrigate the soil for the private sector investment which is vital for the enduring economic growth the North needs – which we all need.