Torrent of abuse towards MPs must be stopped if democracy is to thrive - The Yorkshire Post says

The extent of abuse being aimed at female politicians simply doing their job is a matter of public shame. Not only is it leaving some MPs in tears, fearful of being targeted, it is threatening the core of democracy on which this country is built.

As a former Scotland Yard detective who was placed in charge of protecting MPs following the murder of Jo Cox, Philip Grindell has a greater insight than most into such hatred and vitriol and the extent of the graphic and violent misogynistic abuse that he has witnessed is deeply concerning.

Mr Grindell is concerned about the impact that the abuse of MPs could be having on democracy. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Vile abuse towards female MPs must be stamped out if more women are to be elected to Parliament - The Yorkshire Post says

He has told The Yorkshire Post that being in charge of a team dealing with threats, intimidation and abuse towards MPs made him fear the consequences for this country’s democracy, with some politicians telling him that they felt reluctant to raise controversial subjects that they believed in and that the abuse was becoming a factor when they considered voting decisions.

Of course, issues such as Brexit invoke passionate and varied views among people from all walks of life - and rightly so, given their gravity. There must always be room for debate to discuss these; allowing different viewpoints to be aired and considered is a vital part of democratic decision-making.

However, what must be made absolutely clear is that there is no place for the torrent of abuse and threats that some politicians have unacceptably come to expect.

Abuse, rebellions, and reflections: The two Yorkshire MPs at the forefront of the Brexit debate - but on opposite sides

For democracy to thrive, those elected to represent communities must be free to raise the views of themselves and their constituents, no matter how controversial, and to cast their vote on a spectrum of issues without fear of abuse or violence.

Mr Grindell believes the law needs to go further and that all police forces should treat misogyny as a hate crime. National policymakers ought to heed his words. This shouldn’t be happening and it must not be allowed to continue.