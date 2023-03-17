Tourism is vital to Yorkshire and that’s why we must shout about it - The Yorkshire Post says

It creates jobs, brings money into the region and helps sustain many towns, cities and villages.
That is why it is important that Yorkshire continues to develop its tourism offer and maintains what makes this region so attractive to people in the first place. Almost all tourism attractions saw a boost in visitor numbers across the country in 2022, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).
In Yorkshire, York saw some of the biggest gains, topping the regional tables with York Minster and the National Railway Museum. The Minster more than doubled its visitor numbers for the year while the Museum saw a 65 per cent increase. While in Leeds council run sites as museums and art galleries were big winners.
This is obviously good news with English Tourism Week kicking off today. But the impact of Covid hasn’t ended yet and Cost of Living pressures remain a concern for the sector.
That is why it is important that free attractions, which are seeing an increase in the number of visitors, are kept accessible for the masses.
It also means that as a region we should continue to champion our tourism industry. Speaking with a collective voice, Yorkshire can make a powerful pitch for being one of the leading destinations in tourism across the globe. The Yorkshire Post is proud to play a small part with a special series taking a look behind our region’s stately homes starting in tomorrow’s edition.