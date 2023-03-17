Tourism is vital to Yorkshire and that’s why we must shout about it - The Yorkshire Post says

Tourism is a vital part of Yorkshire’s economy, as the early days of the pandemic showed when the entire industry was put on hold.

It creates jobs, brings money into the region and helps sustain many towns, cities and villages.

That is why it is important that Yorkshire continues to develop its tourism offer and maintains what makes this region so attractive to people in the first place. Almost all tourism attractions saw a boost in visitor numbers across the country in 2022, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (ALVA).

In Yorkshire, York saw some of the biggest gains, topping the regional tables with York Minster and the National Railway Museum. The Minster more than doubled its visitor numbers for the year while the Museum saw a 65 per cent increase. While in Leeds council run sites as museums and art galleries were big winners.

York Minster reopening in 2020 after the first Covid lockdown. PIC: James Hardisty

This is obviously good news with English Tourism Week kicking off today. But the impact of Covid hasn’t ended yet and Cost of Living pressures remain a concern for the sector.

That is why it is important that free attractions, which are seeing an increase in the number of visitors, are kept accessible for the masses.