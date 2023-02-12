Transferring power out of Westminster will help local economies grow - The Yorkshire Post says

The centralised economy is simply not working for the majority of the people in this country. It has resulted in communities being left behind and regions like Yorkshire failing to realise their true potential.

That is why it's welcome to hear the Shadow Levelling Up Secretary commit to transferring power out of Westminster to help local economies grow.

Lisa Nandy told Labour’s Local Government conference that the party would be “calling time” on the “tired, failed approach”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “No longer will we write off the assets, talent and potential of most people in most parts of Britain.”

Lisa Nandy said: “No longer will we write off the assets, talent and potential of most people in most parts of Britain.” PIC: PA

This has long been the frustration for those who have pushed hard for greater regional devolution. They understand what is being left on the table. Potential that is not realised.

Businesses have repeatedly voiced their frustration at the skills deficit that is hampering the economy. There is no reason why places like Yorkshire with its world-class seats of learning and innovative businesses can’t prove to be the solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transferring power out of Westminster will enable local leaders to make decisions that create an environment to meet these sorts of challenges.

Fiscal devolution will be key to regions thriving. Which raises the question, why did the Shadow Chancellor rule out giving local authorities new ways to raise money for public services?