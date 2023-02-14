Transparency should be at the heart of Covid inquiry - The Yorkshire Post says

Transparency should be the watchword for the Covid inquiry, which held its first session today.

The independent public inquiry is set to examine the UK's preparedness and response to the pandemic.

While we shouldn't pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry, it is clear to the British people that lessons need to be learnt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it won’t do for the Government to get away with just nonchalantly saying that lessons have been learnt.

A sign outside the Elland Road Leeds COVID Vaccination Centre. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

There needs to be a clear plan in place to mitigate a future public health emergency on a similar scale to that which tore through the country in 2020.

The families who lost loved ones during the pandemic deserve answers and to be heard by the inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need to understand the implications of the actions of the Government through the Covid crisis.

The efficacy of testing and contact tracing, the use of statistics and government messaging all need to be looked at.

Why the ‘protective ring’ around care homes failed so badly, costing the lives of thousands of vulnerable people.

At the time, the Government dithered from one plan of action to the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While subsequently stories have begun to emerge of PPE contracts being given out to friends of the Tory Party.