Tree replanting in Birkby shows Yorkshire communities won’t tolerate destruction of nature
Over 470 trees must be replanted on a patch of land, near Huddersfield, where a devastating number were previously removed.
The Forestry Commission has issued a restocking order, meaning that the land owner must replant at least 473 trees, following a successful community campaign.
This will hopefully act as a deterrent from such action being taken in the future. It should also serve as a warning to anyone considering destroying trees, that the strength in feelings across the region will likely see them met with opposition. Riding roughshod over community sentiment simply won’t pass unchallenged.
It’s not just in this corner of Yorkshire but across the whole county that communities care deeply about trees and nature at large. They aren’t leafy nice-to-haves but the very lungs that communities need to survive.
As Robert McGuin, campaigner in Birkby, says: “This verdict serves as a warning to anyone who intends to illegally uproot trees to reconsider their actions. We will continue to work together to ensure that our trees and wildlife are preserved for future generations.”
The most egregious example of trees being destroyed against the will of the people was in Sheffield. The tree felling scandal cast a long shadow over the city and should be a cautionary tale for anyone seeking to take a chainsaw to nature.
