U-turn by Rishi Sunak on attending COP27 is welcome - The Yorkshire Post says

Whether or not our Prime Minister would attend the climate conference should never have been a question. And former PM Boris Johnson’s decision to attend shouldn’t have been the catalyst for Mr Sunak making the trip.

The current PM’s reason for missing the conference, before his change of heart, was that he had other “pressing domestic commitments”.

However, our domestic energy issues and subsequently economic challenges are tied hand-in-hand with the climate crisis.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is right to attend COP27. PIC: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country is at a fork in the road. Either we use this crisis to change for the better or continue to allow the destruction of the planet.

The fact that Alok Sharma, who was the president of COP26, is having to warn against the opening of the UK’s first new coal mine in a generation shows the need for continuing to push for a collective response on the climate crisis.

Britain also has a long way to go to meet its own net zero ambitions and we must seize this as an opportunity to lead by example and build a better world for future generations.