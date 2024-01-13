Ukraine’s resistance must not be forgotten as conflicts rage across the world

The world is in a precarious position right now with tensions rising across the globe. The situation in the Middle East is in particular volatile.

However, the plight of the Ukrainians cannot be allowed to be forgotten. Their fight for freedom continues and Britain and other allies must make good on promises made to the Ukrainian people that they will not be left in the cold as they resist Vladimir Putin’s forces.

The new pledge to support Ukraine that would see £2.5bn of funding given to the country is a welcome step. Funding that can be spent on drones, artillery ammunition and long-range weaponry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer rightly called for politicians to remain focused and united on supporting Ukraine.

The Union flag and the flag of Ukraine fly above Downing Street following the announcement of a major new package of £2.5bn in military aid to Ukraine over the coming year. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This focus must not be lost as both the US and UK face an election year. As Patrick Mercer points out, political bickering is holding up much needed support for Ukraine. And in Britain we could be about to enter “the nastiest and most unpleasant election campaign in modern times”, writes David Blunkett in today’s newspaper.

Western leaders will need to show great statecraft to ensure that the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East don’t spillover into conflict by proxy.

The retaliatory strikes on the Houthis following attacks on ships in the Red Sea highlights just how volatile the situation is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Armed Forces Minister James Heappey described, the action was an act of "self defence" following an attack on HMS Diamond, deployed by the UK to help protect shipping in the region