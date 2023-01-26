Connectivity for people in remote communities, whether that be transport or infrastructure, has long lagged behind. It leaves these communities feeling like they are cut off.

That should not be the case. The easier that communication is made for them, the better it is for not just them but for wider society.

Therefore, it is encouraging to see researchers at the University of Sheffield come up with a potential solution.

Researchers have developed 3D-printed radio antennas that could be used to bring the fastest mobile phone networks to people living in remote areas for the first time.

A 3D printing machine that produced the antenna at the University of Sheffield.

The 3D-printed antennas could speed up the development of new 5G and 6G infrastructure as well as help to open up access to the technologies for people living in remote areas.

It is important that all parts of the region get an opportunity to embrace new technologies, including those in rural areas.

The fact that this solution has been developed in Yorkshire is a testament to the skills and expertise that exist in the region.

It’s the sort of development that won’t just benefit this county but also the rest of the UK and around the world.

The development could help to drive innovation, speed up the production of new prototypes and make it easier to roll out new 5G and 6G infrastructure.