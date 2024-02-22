Val French shows she’s a champion when it comes to spreading the joy of cycling
It is also home to amazing people like Val French, who has supported almost 5,000 women get into cycling by becoming British Cycling’s first Breeze Champion to lead 1,000 rides.
This was despite two knee replacements, suffering a broken collarbone and recently recovering from a snapped achilles. The former PE teacher has proven herself to be an inspiration.
British Cycling also deserves credit for the Breeze programme, which began in 2011 looking to close the gender gap in cycling. Not only that, the programme has also helped build lasting friendships.
And the 67-year-old Val French has been central to spreading the joy of cycling amongst women.
