Victoria Theatre in Halifax shows significance of cultural assets to communities

The whole of Calderdale has seen a cultural renaissance in recent years. Not only have major screen productions pitched up in this corner of Yorkshire but there has been a boom in arts and cultural activity. The Piece Hall has become emblematic of this growth in culture.

The Victoria Theatre is also contributing to Halifax’s resurgence. It is and has been for many decades attracting big names to the market town.

With the venue celebrating 60 years of being in council ownership, it is also important to remember the role that local authority ownership has to play in maintaining cultural assets.

The Victoria Theatre in Halifax.