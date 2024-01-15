Virtual wards are not the silver bullet for NHS woes, it will be a long road to fixing the crisis

The country must come to terms with the fact that there is no quick fix to the NHS. The healthcare system has gone from carer to patient. The NHS is clearly broken and in need of major structural reform.

Initiatives such as the one that saw more than 8,500 patients in England being treated on virtual wards in the run-up to Christmas are to be encouraged. These so-called hospitals at home have the potential to alleviate pressure on capacity.

Virtual wards allow patients to receive care in their own homes, with clinical staff using apps or wearable technology to monitor them remotely. Teams can also prescribe medications, order blood tests and administer fluids intravenously if needed.

However, they come with a caveat from experts, who say that they are not the “silver bullet to solve the crisis in health and social care”.

An NHS sign on a fence at a Hospital. PIC: PA

As Wendy Preston, the head of nursing practice at the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), points out, there is still a need for patients to see nurses. Yet nursing and social care continues to suffer from understaffing.

It would be too simplistic to suggest that better funding will cure the NHS of its ills. The health service is at a critical point where it will require strong political leadership to ensure that there is a sustainable future for it.